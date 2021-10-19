QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested following an armed home invasion in Quincy early Sunday morning, police said.

An officer responding to a reported armed robbery in which victims were pepper-sprayed at a home near the intersection of South and Scammel streets around 1:45 a.m. noticed a gray sedan about a half-mile away with its driver’s side window completely down as it rained heavily outside, according to Quincy police.

The officer slowed down enough to make note of the vehicle’s plate number, police said.

Just before the officer got to the residence, dispatched informed him of the suspect’s description, including one that allegedly matched the driver of the gray sedan.

The officer relayed the license plate number to dispatch and noted that the driver’s side window was down possibly in an effort to decontaminate him from pepper spray that had reportedly been used on the victims, police said.

The officer then met with three victims who said that three men had entered their apartment armed with knives, police added.

One of the victims was allegedly zip-tied around his wrists, while two of the victims had reportedly been pepper-sprayed.

Jewelry, a cellphone, a laptop, and other items had been stolen, according to police.

Around 2:30 a.m., another officer searching the area for the suspect vehicle found a gray car idling behind 11 McGrath Highway.

She saw a man with dreadlocks standing outside the vehicle before he noticed her marked police cruiser and quickly got into the passenger’s side of the car, police said.

The driver allegedly attempted to flee the parking lot, allowing the officer to confirm that the license plate matched the vehicle seen earlier.

The officer got back in her cruiser and conducted a motor vehicle stop.

The suspects were positively identified and items taken during the home invasion were found in the car and the pockets of one of the suspects, police said.

Those arrested included a 28-year-old Dorchester man, a 35-year-old Cambridge man, and a 19-year-old Dorchester man.

They are facing three counts of home invasion, kidnapping, armed robbery while masked, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — knife and mace.

The driver was also charged with operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

They were all arraigned in Quincy District Court and held pending a dangerous hearing on Oct. 27.

Police say this does not appear to be a random crime.

