BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three people accused of breaking into a Dorchester building early Thursday morning, including one suspect who suffering from a stab wound.

Officers responding to a breaking and entering in progress report in the area of 320 Talbot Ave. just after 1 a.m. located two suspects inside the exterior vestibule of the building, according to Boston police.

The suspects allegedly told the officers that they had pushed their way through an unlocked door in the rear alley.

One of the suspects reportedly added that they had been stabbed earlier in the night. That suspect continuously spat on EMTs while being transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Officers continued searching the building and located a third suspect.

The three suspects — identified as Stephon Samuel, 25, of Dorchester, Michael Thomas, 29, of Dorchester, and Quassaia Smith, 20,, of Cambridge — were placed under arrest and are expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges of breaking and entering — nighttime.

