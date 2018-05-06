3 arrested, gun recovered in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested and a firearm was recovered during a police operation in Jamaica Plain Saturday afternoon, police said.

At about 2:10 p.m., members of the Boston Police Department’s Youth Violence Strike Force arrested Aryana Wilson, 18, of Dorchester, after recovering a loaded .45 caliber Springfield Armory XD-S handgun during an investigation, police said. Then, while attempting to arrest a 17-year-old suspect, the teen took off running through the Bromley Heath Housing Development, according to police.

After a brief foot chase, officers arresting the juvenile also arrested Anthony Upchurch, 34, of Brockton, when he allegedly assaulted two of the officers.

Both Upchurch and Wilson will be arraigned Monday in Roxbury District Court.

Wilson is facing charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Upchurch will be arraigned on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

The 17-year-old will be arraigned in Roxbury Juvenile Court, where he will face charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and resisting arrest.

