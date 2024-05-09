SWANSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with a $430,000 armed robbery of a cash courier outside a Swansea bank in February, according to the US Attorney’s office.

Steven Madison, 38, of Bridgewater, Christopher White, 37, of Raynham, and Quentin McDonald, 25, of Brockton, were charged with the robbery, as well as arson for setting a stolen getaway vehicle on fire, the US Attorney’s office said.

On the morning of Feb. 19, two of the men were seen on video stealing a U-Haul van in Abington before they allegedly pulled up next to an armed courier outside a bank in Swansea, according to court documents. The courier, who was working to transport cash for licensed cannabis companies, was carrying about $436,200 for deposit, the US Attorney’s office said.

A masked man allegedly exited the U-Haul and pointed a gun at the courier before zip-tying his hands behind his back, the US Attorney’s office said. Then, a second masked man allegedly left the U-Haul and began taking the cash from the courier and loading it into the van, prosecutors said.

Court documents said that the two men tried to disarm the courier and forced him into the back seat of his own car, before pepper spraying him and closing the door.

Surveillance footage from outside the bank showed the courier removing one hand from the zip-tie restraints, drawing his gun, and firing four rounds in the direction of the U-Haul as it left the scene, the US Attorney’s office said. He then called 911.

Prosecutors said the two men allegedly drove the van to a nearby location where they met with a third man driving an SUV. The men then allegedly put the stolen cash into the SUV before setting the U-Haul on fire and driving away, the US Attorney’s office said.

Investigators identified Madison, White, and McDonald as the men involved in the robbery and arson, in part due to searches of two of the men’s homes, prosecutors said.

All three men were charged with one count of robbery interfering with interstate commerce — Hobbs Act robbery, one count of arson of property used in or affecting interstate commerce, and one count of conspiracy. Madison and White were also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The three were detained pending a court hearing scheduled for May 13.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)