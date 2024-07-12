BOSTON (WHDH) - An hourslong standoff resulted in three arrests Thursday in connection with an armed robbery at a barber shop in Roxbury, officials said.

Two of the arrests on Lyon Street occurred without incident. One suspect was arrested after a SWAT team used a flash bang to flush them out. All three are expected to be arraigned Friday.

Their names have not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

