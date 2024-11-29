BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people were arrested in connection with the armed robbery of a delivery driver in Boston’s Back Bay Tuesday, police said.

At around 2 p.m., officers responded to Boylston Street near Copley Square after an Uber Eats delivery driver reported his moped was stolen from him, according to the Boston Police Department.

The delivery driver told police he was making a pickup at 569 Boylston St. when a friend told him that four people were stealing his moped, police said.

Police said the driver and his friend confronted the group when one of the suspects revealed a knife and a pink taser. One suspect left on the stolen moped, police said.

The delivery driver and his friend were allegedly chased by other three toward the Copley MBTA station, police said. Authorities said one suspect pointed the taser at them before the three got onto an MBTA bus.

Transit police stopped the bus and arrested the suspects, identified as Marcus Sharpe, 19, of Boston, Robert Johnson, 20, of Brockton, and Jayden Depina-Romao, 18, of Dorchester, police said. Officers discovered the knife and taser on the floor of the bus, according to police.

All three are slated to be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on armed robbery charges.

Sharpe was additionally charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, while Depina-Romao was found to have an active arrest warrant out of Chelsea District Court for threat to commit a crime.

No additional information was available about the fourth suspect.

