BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a bank robbery in Hyde Park on Thursday, according to Boston police.

Jahleel Bodden, 22, of Attleboro, Dimitry Hall, 27, of Dorchester, and a 16-year-old from Mattapan were arrested in the area of Harvard and Morton streets in Dorchester, police said.

Officers responding to a reported bank robbery in progress at the Santander Bank, located at 860 River St., around 4:30 p.m., were told that a suspect had allegedly handed the teller a note stating he had a gun and demanded money.

The teller allegedly handed over an undisclosed amount of money, police said.

Bodden, Hall, and the 16-year-old juvenile were located by police and taken into custody a short time later.

All three suspects are slated to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

