3 arrested in connection with Boston shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested three people and recovered a gun in connection with a shooting on Tuesday afternoon in Boston, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot on Beacon Street just before 4:30 p.m. found a male suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

On Friday afternoon, officers arrested Karmau Cotton-Landers, 25, of Chelsea, for assault with intent to murder along with Karari Jenkins, 30, and Vinico Acosta, 25, both of Boston, on similar charges, according to police.

Police also seized a firearm from Cotton-Landers, who will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court on weapons charges.

