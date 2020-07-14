3 arrested in connection with Fourth of July shooting in Lynn that left 1 dead, 4 injured

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lynn on the Fourth of July that left one person dead and four others injured.

Tyler Berberena, 25, was arrested at a gas station in Cambridge on Monday and ordered held without bail during his arraignment Tuesday in Lynn District Court on charges of murder, four counts of armed assault with intent to murder, four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and carrying a firearm without a license, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Lynn Police Chief Michael Mageary.

Another suspect, Marcus Carlisle, 22, of Lynn, was taken into custody in Long Beach, California on the same charges. A third suspect, Josue Cespedes, 17, was taken into custody without incident Tuesday morning in Salem on the same charges.

Investigators are seeking a warrant for a fourth unnamed suspect.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 134 Fayette St. around 10 p.m. found five people shot.

One man, Noe Hernandez, 35, of Lynn, was transported to Salem Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Another man was med-flighted to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries. He remains in critical condition.

Three other people were shot and are expected to survive.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)