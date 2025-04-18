SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem police have made three arrests in connection with a shooting in Salem on Monday, officials said.

Officers also found two of the guns police believe were used in the shooting, according to the Salem Police Department.

Shots were fired early Monday morning on Albion Street, in Salem’s Gallows Hill neighborhood, authorities said.

Investigators say three men were getting into an Uber when three other men fired dozens of shots. No one was injured.

Police do not believe the shooting was random. No other information was immediately available.

