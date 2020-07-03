3 arrested in connection with Somerville quadruple shooting

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a quadruple shooting in Somerville on Friday, officials said.

Justin Ellock, 24, Davel Matthew, 23, and Destiny Banks, 23, all of Cambridge, were arrested after Cambridge police stopped a vehicle that had been sought in connection with the midnight shooting on River Road, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, which was parked at the corner of Davis and Broadway streets, officers allegedly found a stolen, loaded high-capacity firearm and two other guns.

Ellock will be charged with multiple counts of carrying a firearm, multiple counts of possession of a large-capacity feeding device and possession of ammunition. Matthews and Banks will be charged with carrying a firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

Cambridge police urge anyone with information to call 617-349-3300.

