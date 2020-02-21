3 arrested in connection with stabbing in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have arrested two 18-year-olds and a teenager in connection with a stabbing on Sunday night in Cambridge, authorities said.

Officers responding to a stabbing at 10 p.m. on Hingham Street were told that several youths jumping on vehicles slashed and stabbed a driver who confronted them, according to police.

After gathering evidence from the incident and from regional commercial breaking and entering patterns in surrounding communities, officers arrested two 18-year-olds and a 17-year-old, police said.

The driver involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

