3 arrested in Lawrence shooting that left man hospitalized

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting in Lawrence on Thursday that resulted in a man being taken to the hospital by medical helicopter, officials said.

The three males were arrested in connection with the shooting on Howard Street.

The victim was taken by medical helicopter to a hospital in Boston.

His condition was not immediately released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

