3 arrested in string of Fall River bank robberies

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Three men have been arrested in connection with a string of bank robberies that took place in Fall River earlier this month, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers investigating a March 14 robbery at the Bank Five on 13th Street and a March 19 robbery at Bay Coast Bank on Robeson Street identified three suspects, according to the Fall River Police Department.

Riley Tejeda, 18, of Attleboro, and Jayln Hill, 18, of Cambridge, were both arrested in connection with the alleged robbery at Bank Five.

Jason Boudria, 36, was arrested on charges in connection with the alleged robbery at Bay Coast Bank.

Police say Boudria fled the bank with an unknown amount of money after passing a note to a teller. It’s not clear if Tejeda and Hill were able to run off with any money.

All three suspects are facing robbery charges.

