3 arrested in Sturbridge for cocaine trafficking in stolen vehicle

STURBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people were arrested Friday on cocaine trafficking charges after a state trooper pulled over a vehicle that was later determined to be stolen.

A trooper on patrol on Route 84 eastbound near Exit 2 pulled over a gray Ford Explorer for traveling in the center lane. After running the registration it was determined the vehicle had been reported stolen last month in New York.

Troopers searched the vehicle and found 1,050 grams of cocaine.

The driver and two other passengers were arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking and receiving a stolen vehicle. Those suspects were identified as:

Candice Elliott, 34, Laurelton, New York (driver)

Crystal Giles, 26, Rocky Mount, North Carolina

Carl Francois, 30, Elmont, New York

The trio was held on $10,000 bail.

