PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police have arrested three people and seized more than 41 kilograms (90 pounds) of fentanyl in court-authorized raids at homes in Providence and Cranston, state police said Thursday.

In addition to fentanyl — a powerful synthetic opioid — members of the State Police High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force on Wednesday also seized almost 68 grams (2.4 ounces) of cocaine, two ghost guns, five vehicles, more than $20,000 in U.S. currency and scales and packaging material used in the distribution of illegal drugs, police said in a statement.

The arrests and seizures were the result of an investigation into people allegedly involved in a drug trafficking operation in the greater Providence area.

Two men and a woman, all in their 20s, were arrested and charged with a variety of drug offenses. The men also face gun charges. Ghost guns are weapons without serial numbers, making them untraceable.

All three were held without bail at their arraignments. No defense attorneys were listed in court records.

