3 arrested, loaded guns recovered after car shot at in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police arrested three people and recovered a pair of loaded firearms early Monday morning after authorities say a car was shot at and damaged in Roxbury.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of 1210 Walnut Ave. about 1:10 a.m. found shattered glass in the street and learned a motor vehicle had been damaged by gunfire, according to the Boston Police Department.

There were no reported injuries.

Police later tracked down a black vehicle that was spotted fleeing the scene on Circuit Street. As officers approached the vehicle, 26-year-old Dominique Dockery, of Roxbury, was said to be acting “noticeably nervous.”

Two men who were also in the car, Jathaniel Ayala, 23, of Dorchester, and Wynton Meyers, 25, of Brockton, allegedly gave differing answers about where they had been while speaking with officers.

A search of the vehicle yielded a backpack containing a .22 caliber pistol and a .38 revolver.

Dockery, Ayala, and Meyers were arrested on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded firearm, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

They were slated to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

