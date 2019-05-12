BERNARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three people accused of trafficking drugs in Western Massachusetts were found with nearly 250 grams of cocaine and heroin during a traffic stop on Wednesday, state police said.

Trooper Michael Leslie patrolling Route 91 in Bernardston observed a Hyundai Elentra with a defective license plate light and passenger side taillight.

He activated his blue lights and siren but state police say the car was slow to pull over.

While speaking with the driver, 35-year-old Amanda Stacey, of East Hardwick, Vermont, he saw paraphernalia commonly used in conjunction with crack cocaine, along with an axe-style weapon at her side, state police said.

Leslie had Stacey exit the car when he reportedly noticed a small amount of crack and powder cocaine on her.

Her two passengers, 34-year-old Angela Limoges, of Hyde Park, Vermont, and 43-year-old Ricardo Romero, of Jamaica, New York, were also removed from the vehicle in order to conduct a search.

Leslie found a total of 175 grams of cocaine, 71 grams of heroin and a small amount of prescription medication, according to state police.

All three occupants were placed under arrest and taken to the Shelburne Falls barracks for booking.

Stacey was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, conspiracy to violate drug law, tampering with evidence, equipment violation and motor vehicle light violation.

Romero was also charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug and conspiracy to violate drug law.

Limoges was charged with trafficking in heroin, trafficking in cocaine, possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class B drug, possession of a Class E drug, conspiracy to violate drug law and tampering with evidence.

All three were arraigned at Greenfield District Court on Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)