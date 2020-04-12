3 arrested on breaking and entering charges in downtown Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police have arrested three suspects who they say broke into a business on Saturday morning in downtown Boston.

Officers patrolling Washington and Summer streets on foot around 10 a.m. were flagged down by a person who said they saw three men entering a nearby store which was closed due to the coronavirus emergency, police said.

Officers then observed one of the suspects leaving the store on Washington Street and two others rummaging through items behind the front counter, police said.

Two Boston men, Simone Costa, 63, and James Wallace, 59, and 58-year-old Michael Hanley of Cambridge were placed under arrest and will be arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

