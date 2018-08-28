3 arrested on drug charges after nearly 1,400 bags of heroin seized in Deerfield

DEERFIELD, MA (WHDH) – Three men were arrested on drug trafficking charges last week after 1,398 bags of heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, and $1,430 in cash were seized during a traffic stop in Deerfield, police say.

State troopers simultaneously stopped a white Toyota Camry and a red Kia Sportage at about 12:10 a.m. after the vehicles were observed committing motor vehicle violations while traveling north on Interstate 91 in the town of Deerfield, according to a press release issued Tuesday by the Massachusetts State Police Department.

Police identified the driver of the Camry as Isiah Surdam, 34, of Newport, Vermont, and the driver of the Sportage as Robert Daniels, 35, of Orleans, Vermont. A passenger in the Sportage was identified as Eddie Torres, 32, of the Bronx, New York.

As a result of an investigation, approximately 1,398 wax bags of a narcotic believed to be heroin, 41 grams of cocaine, and $1,430 in cash was located and seized as evidence.

Police say Surdam, Daniels, and Torres were charged with trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, and conspiracy to violate the drug law.

All three were arraigned on Aug. 24 in Greenfield District Court.

