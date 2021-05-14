3 arrested on felony riot charges in connection with melee in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested on felony riot charges in connection with a shooting incident in Manchester, New Hampshire last month, officials said.

Alex Wilks, 21, Alessandra Muniz, 21, and Chaszley Mena, 22, were arrested in connection with an April 28 shooting incident in the area of 540 N. Commercial St., according to Manchester police.

All three were determined to be participants in a large fight at the address that led to Curtis Massey, 23, driving a car through the crowd, striking people, and being shot multiple times by an unknown person, police said.

Wilks, Muniz, and Mena were released on personal recognizance bail.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and more arrests are expected.

