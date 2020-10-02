3 arrested on sex trafficking charges in connection with brothels in Framingham

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested for allegedly sex trafficking women at two brothels in Framingham homes that served as alleged fronts for human trafficking, Attorney General Maura Healey announced Friday.

Alejandra Arguello-Uribe, of Framingham, and Karime Gallon Moreno, of Framingham, were arrested Wednesday in Framingham by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office. Arguello-Uribe and Moreno were charged with one count each of Trafficking of Persons for Sexual Servitude, Keeping a House of Ill Fame, and Maintaining a House of Prostitution in connection with a brothel that they allegedly helped operate out of a residence on Melrose Street.

Arguello-Uribe and Moreno were arraigned on Wednesday in Framingham District Court where they both pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was set at $25,000 cash for Arguello-Uribe and $10,000 cash for Moreno, with the conditions that they surrender their passports and remain in Massachusetts under house arrest. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for October 30, 2020.

Samuel Artunduaga Herrera, of Queens, New York, was arrested in New York on Wednesday by the New York Police Department. He will be extradited to Massachusetts to be arraigned at a later date on charges of Trafficking Persons for Sexual Servitude, Deriving Support from Prostitution, Keeping a House of Ill Fame, and Maintaining a House of Prostitution in connection with a brothel that he was allegedly operating out of a residence on Henry Street in Framingham in the spring of 2020 prior to fleeing to New York. The AG’s Office alleges he also helped to run the Melrose Street brothel.

These arrests are the result of an investigation by Massachusetts State Police assigned to the AG’s Office. During the course of the investigation, authorities developed evidence indicating that Herrera, Arguello-Uribe, and Moreno ran a profitable and organized criminal enterprise through two residential brothels in Framingham, where they offered sexual activity between victims and buyers in exchange for a fee.

