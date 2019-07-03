3 barges on Charles River loaded with fireworks ahead of Fourth of July display

Crews have started preparing barges in the middle of the Charles River for one of the biggest fireworks displays of the year — the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular.

Fireworks by Grucci has a team of 14 people loading fireworks into mortars on three barges. The largest shells, which are about 10 inches in length, soar about 1,000 feet into the sky.

The nation’s premier Independence Day display is totally computerized. The show is expected to last about 20 minutes and will feature more than 4,000 fireworks.

Chief fireworks technician Daniel Habens says his team has spent more than 1,400 hours perfecting this year’s display.

RELATED: Authorities increasing security measures ahead of Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular

“We have a time code which is synced with the track for the music and our time code enables us to have a direct timing with the device fire,” Habens said.

During the show, just three people will be on the barges operating computers. They’ll be stationed inside a shipping container for safety reasons.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)