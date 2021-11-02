BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Massachusetts-based companies are topping Oprah Winfrey’s annual list of “Favorite Things.”

Bose, which is headquartered in Framingham, made the list with their sleep buds. Winfrey writes that they are comfortable and perfect for drowning out a partner’s snores.

Next up is the Hydrow rowing machine which comes from Cambridge. For Winfrey, home workouts are still the way to go and this particular machine is a great, low-impact way to sweat.

Waltham-based Eastern Standard Provisions also put out a waffle maker that made Winfrey’s list. The popular breakfast maker is definitely a crowd pleaser and can be sent to loved ones near and far.

