BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston EMS members and one civilian were hospitalized following a crash in Dorchester early Tuesday morning.

An ambulance responding to a call was involved in a crash with an SUV on Blue Hill Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Boston EMS confirmed that four people were transported to Boston-area hospitals with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

The ambulance sustained heavy front-end damage, while the front of the SUV was left smashed in.

