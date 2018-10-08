3 Boston men arrested in Canton home invasion involving AR-15-style assault weapon

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Boston men are expected to face a judge Tuesday in connection with a brazen home invasion in Canton on Monday during which one of them is accused of brandishing an AR-15-style assault weapon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a male walking behind a home on Neponset Street with a “machine gun” about 1:37 p.m. were directed to a second-floor apartment, where they spotted a suspect at a rear door with an AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle, according to Canton police.

At the same time, police say a female resident of the apartment was escaping by climbing out of a window. Upon realizing police had arrived, three masked suspects fled the apartment in different directions, according to police.

Two of the suspects, identified as Josiah Holmes 18, of Boston, and Drijon Holmes, 18, of Boston, were arrested immediately. A third suspect, Timothy Fleming, 19, of Boston, was arrested soon after, police said.

All three are expected to be arraigned Tuesday on numerous charges, including home invasion and possession of a large capacity firearm. Police say they do not believe this was a random incident.

The female resident was taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

In a statement Monday night, Canton Deputy Police Chief Helena Rafferty said, “All responding officers were unharmed. Their bravery and professionalism are to be commended. The members of the Canton Police Department take this time to reflect on our fellow officers (most recently in South Carolina) who have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We are so very grateful that today was a good day for law enforcement.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)