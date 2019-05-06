3 Boston men held on $250K bail after 3 kilos of fentanyl seized in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston men were each ordered held on $250,000 bail on Monday after they were arraigned in connection with a months-long investigation that resulted in the seizure of more than three kilos of fentanyl.

The investigation, which was launched in 2018 and involved multiple controlled purchases, involved troopers assigned to Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County and members of the federal Homeland Security Investigations Boston Strike Force.

When investigators learned the three suspects would be in possession of three kilos of fentanyl on Friday, they arrested the men at South Bay Plaza in Dorchester and recovered three duct-taped bricks of fentanyl, each weighing just over a kilogram, state police said.

Pablo Alberto Arias Herrera, 47, of Dorchester, Omar Medina-Santiago, 31, of Roslindale, and Julio Missael Ramirez Peguero, 26, of Roslindale, were all arraigned on fentanyl trafficking charges.

All three are due back in court June 3.

