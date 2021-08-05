BOSTON (WHDH) - Three of Boston’s largest art museums on Thursday announced that they will be requiring guests to wear masks while visiting, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Institute of Contemporary Art, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and the Museum of Fine Arts will implement mask requirements for visitors starting on Saturday.

The New England Aquarium also said that all guests over the age of 5 and staff who interact with guests will be required to mask up starting on Saturday.

All of the museums, as well as the aquarium, said that the updated guidance is in alignment with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mask recommendation for people in areas that are at a high or substantial risk for COVID-19 transmission.

Last week, the CDC recommended that vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in those areas because the COVID-19 Delta variant is fueling a surge in new cases.

Suffolk County is currently one of eight Massachusetts counties that is said to have substantial risk for transmission.

Also on Thursday, the Nantucket Board of Health voted to implement an indoor mask mandate in an effort to combat a recent outbreak on the island.

