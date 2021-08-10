BOSTON (AP) — Three Boston police officers suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries while trying to arrest a man at the Boston Public Library’s main branch on Tuesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the library at about 8:30 a.m. following an alleged assault on an employee by what police described as an “emotionally disturbed” man, Officer Andre Watson said.

The man resisted arrest and assaulted the officers before he was apprehended, according to police.

No names were made public.

No additional information was released.

