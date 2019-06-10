3 Boston police officers injured arresting 60-year-old bank robbery suspect

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston police officers were injured while arrested a 60-year-old bank robbery suspect in Roslindale on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported unarmed bank robbery at the TD Bank on American Legion Highway about 10 a.m. found the suspect, later identified as Donald Martin, of Boston, walking to a nearby parked vehicle, according to Boston police.

Martin was arrested after a brief struggle that left three officers with minor injuries.

He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unarmed robbery and larceny over $250.

