3 Boston police officers placed on leave amid investigation into ‘time and attendance issues’

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston police officers have been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation into “time and attendance issues,” a department spokesman said.

The officers, Louis A. Vazquez, David A. Stewart, and Curtis Carroll, have been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, according to Boston police Sgt. John Boyle.

“Since the investigation is ongoing and not concluded at this time, no decisions on further action by the Department will be made until the Internal Affairs Unit has completed its investigation,” the statement read.

No additional information was immediately available.

