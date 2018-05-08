CHICAGO (AP) — The winners of the 2018 James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards announced Monday are:

___

NATIONAL RESTAURANT AND CHEF AWARDS

— Best New Restaurant

JuneBaby, Seattle

— Outstanding Baker

Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, B. Patisserie, San Francisco

— Outstanding Bar Program

Cure, New Orleans

— Outstanding Chef

Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, New York City

— Outstanding Pastry Chef

Dolester Miles, Highlands Bar & Grill, Birmingham, Alabama

— Outstanding Restaurant

Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, Alabama

— Outstanding Restaurateur

Caroline Styne, The Lucques Group, Los Angeles

— Outstanding Service

Zuni Cafe, San Francisco

— Outstanding Wine Program

FIG, Charleston, South Carolina

— Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional

Miljenko Grgich, Grgich Hills Estate, Rutherford, California

— Rising Star Chef of the Year

Camille Cogswell, Zahav, Philadelphia

___

RESTAURANT DESIGN AWARDS

— 75 Seats and Under

Firm: The MP Shift

Designers: Amy Morris, Anna Polonsky and Julie Nerenberg

Project: De Maria, New York

— 76 Seats and Over

Design Firm: Aidlin Darling Design with a I m project

Designers: Joshua Aidlin, David Darling, Adam Rouse and Andrea Lenardin Madden

Project: In Situ, San Francisco

—Design Icon

The American Restaurant

Kansas City, Missouri

___

REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS

—Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)

Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago

—Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)

Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney, Washington, D.C.

—Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)

Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis

—Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)

Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn, New York

—Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York State, Rhode Island, Vermont)

Karen Akunowicz, Myers + Chang, Boston

—Best Chef: Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming)

Edouardo Jordan, Salare, Seattle

—Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)

Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans

—Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)

Rodney Scott, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Charleston, South Carolina

—Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah)

Alex Seidel, Mercantile Dining & Provision, Denver

—Best Chef: West (California, Hawaii, Nevada)

Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco

___

America’s Classics

—Sun Wah, Chicago

Owners: Kelly Cheng, Laura Cheng and Michael Cheng

—Galleria Umberto, Boston

Owner: Paul Deuterio and Ralph Deuterio

—Los Hernandez, Union Gap, Washington

Owner: Felipe Hernandez

—El Guero Canelo, Tucson, Arizona

Owners: Daniel Contreras

—Dong Phuong Bakery, New Orleans, Louisiana

Owners: Linh Tran Garza

___

Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America

—Jody Adams

Chef/owner, TRADE, Porto and Saloniki

Boston

—Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide Martin

Co-proprietors, Commander’s Palace

New Orleans

—Allison Hooper

Co-founder, Vermont Creamery

Websterville, Vermont

—Daniel Johnnes

Wine director, The Dinex Group

New York City

___

Humanitarian of the Year

Jose Andres

Multiple James Beard Award-winning chef; owner, ThinkFoodGroup; founder, World Central Kitchen

___

Lifetime Achievement Award

Paula Wolfert

Multiple James Beard Award-winning author

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)