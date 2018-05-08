CHICAGO (AP) — The winners of the 2018 James Beard Foundation restaurant and chef awards announced Monday are:
___
NATIONAL RESTAURANT AND CHEF AWARDS
— Best New Restaurant
JuneBaby, Seattle
— Outstanding Baker
Belinda Leong and Michel Suas, B. Patisserie, San Francisco
— Outstanding Bar Program
Cure, New Orleans
— Outstanding Chef
Gabrielle Hamilton, Prune, New York City
— Outstanding Pastry Chef
Dolester Miles, Highlands Bar & Grill, Birmingham, Alabama
— Outstanding Restaurant
Highlands Bar and Grill, Birmingham, Alabama
— Outstanding Restaurateur
Caroline Styne, The Lucques Group, Los Angeles
— Outstanding Service
Zuni Cafe, San Francisco
— Outstanding Wine Program
FIG, Charleston, South Carolina
— Outstanding Wine, Beer or Spirits Professional
Miljenko Grgich, Grgich Hills Estate, Rutherford, California
— Rising Star Chef of the Year
Camille Cogswell, Zahav, Philadelphia
___
RESTAURANT DESIGN AWARDS
— 75 Seats and Under
Firm: The MP Shift
Designers: Amy Morris, Anna Polonsky and Julie Nerenberg
Project: De Maria, New York
— 76 Seats and Over
Design Firm: Aidlin Darling Design with a I m project
Designers: Joshua Aidlin, David Darling, Adam Rouse and Andrea Lenardin Madden
Project: In Situ, San Francisco
—Design Icon
The American Restaurant
Kansas City, Missouri
___
REGIONAL CHEF AWARDS
—Best Chef: Great Lakes (Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio)
Abraham Conlon, Fat Rice, Chicago
—Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia)
Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney, Washington, D.C.
—Best Chef: Midwest (Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin)
Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable, Minneapolis
—Best Chef: New York City (Five Boroughs)
Missy Robbins, Lilia, Brooklyn, New York
—Best Chef: Northeast (Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York State, Rhode Island, Vermont)
Karen Akunowicz, Myers + Chang, Boston
—Best Chef: Northwest (Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming)
Edouardo Jordan, Salare, Seattle
—Best Chef: South (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Puerto Rico)
Nina Compton, Compère Lapin, New Orleans
—Best Chef: Southeast (Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia)
Rodney Scott, Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Charleston, South Carolina
—Best Chef: Southwest (Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Utah)
Alex Seidel, Mercantile Dining & Provision, Denver
—Best Chef: West (California, Hawaii, Nevada)
Dominique Crenn, Atelier Crenn, San Francisco
___
America’s Classics
—Sun Wah, Chicago
Owners: Kelly Cheng, Laura Cheng and Michael Cheng
—Galleria Umberto, Boston
Owner: Paul Deuterio and Ralph Deuterio
—Los Hernandez, Union Gap, Washington
Owner: Felipe Hernandez
—El Guero Canelo, Tucson, Arizona
Owners: Daniel Contreras
—Dong Phuong Bakery, New Orleans, Louisiana
Owners: Linh Tran Garza
___
Who’s Who of Food & Beverage in America
—Jody Adams
Chef/owner, TRADE, Porto and Saloniki
Boston
—Lally Brennan and Ti Adelaide Martin
Co-proprietors, Commander’s Palace
New Orleans
—Allison Hooper
Co-founder, Vermont Creamery
Websterville, Vermont
—Daniel Johnnes
Wine director, The Dinex Group
New York City
___
Humanitarian of the Year
Jose Andres
Multiple James Beard Award-winning chef; owner, ThinkFoodGroup; founder, World Central Kitchen
___
Lifetime Achievement Award
Paula Wolfert
Multiple James Beard Award-winning author
(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)