3 Boston teens accused of beating, robbing woman at downtown jewelry store

BOSTON (WHDH) - Three Boston teens are facing assault charges after police say they attacked and robbed a jeweler in downtown Boston on Monday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Skylight Jewelers in School Street about 10:05 a.m were directed to a group of teens who had just allegedly robbed and assaulted an employee, according to Boston police.

After detaining the suspects — a 14-year-old Boston girl, a 14-year-old Roxbury girl, and a 15-year-old Hyde Park boy — the officers spoke with the victim, who said the group had congregated in the doorway of her store, rang the bell relentlessly, and attacked her when she tried to make them leave.

The woman said one of the girls punched and kicked her while the group cheered her on and another suspect ripped off her gold necklace before fleeing.

All three teens are expected to be arraigned in the Juvenile Division of Boston Municipal Court on charges of assault and battery on a person over 60 and unarmed robbery.

