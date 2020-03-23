3 break into store at Rhode Island mall closed over virus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Three men broke into a sporting goods store at a Rhode Island mall that had been closed in response to the new coronavirus pandemic and stole more than $15,000 worth of merchandise and cash, police said Monday.

The manager of the Champs Sports at the Providence Place mall went to the store on Sunday afternoon in response to an alarm and saw two men inside, police said.

They ran from the store.

As the manager reviewed surveillance video, he heard a thud from someone jumping and a door slam.

Responding officers found the store in disarray.

A review of security video showed that the suspects got into the store at about 1:30 p.m. and loaded up bags with shoes and clothing several times. The suspects were wearing rubber gloves and had their hoods up.

Police found pry marks on a door and screwdrivers and a hammer inside.

The store manager said approximately $15,000 worth of shoes and clothing was taken, as well as two money drawers that contained $250 each.

There have been no arrests, Cmdr. Thomas Verdi said.

