3 Brockton elementary students hospitalized after crash involving school van

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Three elementary school students were hospitalized Thursday morning following a crash between a pickup truck and a private school van in Brockton, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Fuller and Bartlett streets just before 9 a.m. assisted with transporting the three students who were on the van to Good Samaritan Medical Center, where they were evaluated, according to Brockton police.

The driver of the van was not taken to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

