LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Three brothers are facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in Lowell last month, officials announced Friday.

Channa Phan, 27, and Billy Phan, 29, were arrested early Friday morning and arraigned in Lowell District Court on a charge of murder in the death of 22-year-old Tyrone Phet, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan and Lowell Police Superintendent Kelly Richardson said in a joint news release.

Billoeum Phan, 28, was arrested Friday afternoon at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, officials said. He is slated to be arraigned at later date as a fugitive from justice and will face extradition to Massachusetts.

The brothers allegedly shot Phet to death while he sat in a car outside of his home on Spring Avenue on Sept. 14.

In the days following Phet’s death, Channa Phan took steps to get rid of the vehicle that was used to flee the scene of the shooting, according to police.

An investigation remains ongoing.

