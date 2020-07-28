3 burned, 1 seriously after chain reaction sends open gas can through window of NH home spilling onto pilot light

WEARE, N.H. (WHDH) - A strange chain of events led to a fire inside a home in Weare New Hampshire Tuesday afternoon that left three people burned, one seriously.

Fire crews responding to reports of a person with burn injuries on East Shore Road just before 2 p.m., found three people injured — one woman with burns over a large percentage of their body, according to a release issued by the department.

Investigators say the fire appears to have started when a pickup truck ran over a gas can, and sprayed gasoline into the open window of the home.

The pilot light of the stove then ignited and the vapors inflicted serious injury onto that woman.

The two other people were burned while trying to help her and extinguish those flames.

Two of those injured were transported to Concord Hospital. Though extensive, firefighters do not believe the woman’s injuries are life-threatening.

