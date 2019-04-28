METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two Canadian men, part of an organized group of criminals, were arrested in Methuen and a third in Hudson, New Hampshire on Saturday for stealing from ATMs, police said.

Tharushan Nirmalachandran, 30, of Quebec, and Ajitharan Raveendran, 28, of Ontario, were arrested in Methuen and are slated to be arraigned Monday on charges of possession of a burglarious instrument and receiving stolen property over $1,200.

“It appears they entered the country earlier in the week from Canada to Atlanta, Georgia,” Methuen Police Captain Kristopher McCarthy said. “All three of them rented three different vehicles and proceeded up the east coast.”

Hudson, New Hampshire police were actively investigating a case involving larcenies from ATMs when they received information that the suspects were likely operating out of a room in the Days Inn on Pelham Street in Methuen, according to police.

Methuen police executed a search warrant for the hotel room just before 7 a.m. Saturday, where they allegedly found Nirmalachandran and Raveendran.

An additional search of a rental car in possession of Nimalachandran was also executed, leading to the discovery of large amounts of cash inside duffel bags, gift cards, debit cards, a printing device, and an electronic device determined to be used to activate and utilize bank cards, police said.

“Our assumption is that they were hitting ATM’s all the way up the coast,” McCarthy said. “Why else would they start in Atlanta and end up here?”

Both men are being held on $250,000 bail.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)