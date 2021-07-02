BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious three-car crash that occurred in Brighton Friday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Soldiers Field Road near where it intersects with North Harvard Street say one of the cars jumped a guardrail, according to state police.

Two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Their condition has not been released.

Investigators say speed and slick road conditions were factors in the crash.

No further details were made available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)