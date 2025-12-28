WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Waltham on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash involving a driver who struck a utility pole after hitting another vehicle in traffic issued a ticked to the driver for operating left of center, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Two people were taken to the hospital with what were considered non-life-threatening injuries.

All three vehicles were towed from the scene.

