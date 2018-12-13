3-car crash involving juveniles kills 1 in Milford, NH

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - One person died following a three-car crash involving juveniles in Milford, New Hampshire Wednesday night.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 101 near the intersection of Perry Road found one person dead at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation revealed that one driver struck another car while illegally passing vehicles, forcing another car to crash as they tried to avoid the initial accident, according to police.

Authorities believe speed was a factor; however, other factors remain under investigation.

No additional details have been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)