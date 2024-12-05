MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police troopers responded to a three car motor vehicle crash on Route 495 South in Mansfield Thursday morning.

“Two of the vehicles were involved in a head on collision,” MSP said in a statement. “One vehicle veered into the south bound lane from the north bound lane striking head on. The occupants of two of the vehicles were unable to exit.”

Several lanes on both the north and southbound sides of the highway were shut to allow officers to clera the scene.

Drivers of the vehicles were transported to a local hospital.

No additional information was yet available.

