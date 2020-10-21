NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A three-car crash on the Mass. Pike eastbound in Newton is causing significant traffic delays during the Wednesday morning commute.

All lanes were closed near Exit 17, but they have since reopened.

Residual delays remain.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)