BOSTON (WHDH) - A three-car crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound just before the Prudential Tunnel led to traffic delays on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the crash around 7 a.m. discovered that one car had rolled over and two others were involved.

There were minor injuries reported, according to Mass. State Police.

The vehicles have since been towed from the scene.

Two lanes on the Mass. Pike were temporarily closed and have since reopened.

