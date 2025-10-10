WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Three cars caught fire in a Waltham parking lot on Totten Pond Road near Milestones School Friday afternoon.

Fire officials said a tractor trailer took wires down and crews were unable to put out the fire due to the high voltage distribution lines still being on. The driver of the tractor trailer was able to get out and wasn’t injured.

Milestones school was evacuated and power in the area was disrupted. One person was also stuck in an elevator due to the outage.

Firefighters are working with Eversource to shut down lines and make necessary repairs.

No one was in any of the cars that caught fire.

