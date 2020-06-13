3 charged in connection with desecration of Columbus statue in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WHDH) - Three people have been arrested and are facing criminal charges in connection with the defacing of a Christopher Columbus statue in Providence, Rhode Island.

Providence City Councilor James Taylor said he “wasn’t surprised” to hear the statue had been vandalized on the heels of similar incidents in other cities, including Boston, where the statue was decapitated and later removed.

“People are operating on emotion, they want to vandalize or destroy, and in 2001 this was added historical by the historical society, so it’s actually a felony.”

The statue had been boarded up to protect it from a nearby construction project.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)