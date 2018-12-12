3 charged with prostitution at Providence adult club

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A renowned Providence adult entertainment club has been shut down after police say three employees were arrested on prostitution charges.

Police on Wednesday asked the city’s Board of Licenses to shut down the Foxy Lady until the board holds a show-cause hearing Thursday. The board will then have 10 days to make a final decision, which could include a permanent shutdown.

Police say three women who worked at the club — two from Connecticut and one from Rhode Island — offered to perform sexual acts with customers in exchange for $300 and club management was aware.

Foxy Lady Manager Richard Angell said management was unaware of any alleged prostitution in the club.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

