3 Chicopee police officers injured in violent struggle with suspects

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - Three police officers were injured after confronting three suspects outside an apartment building in Chicopee Saturday morning.

All three suffered injuries to their ribs and hands following a brawl outside an apartment building on 20 Riverview Place, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Officer Will Kelly was on patrol near Willimansett when a woman later identified as 22-year-old Jaikeymia McGowan allegedly approached him asking for help with a disturbance she said might get out of control.

Kelly arrived at the address and found a man banging on the door who told him there was no issue.

Shortly after leaving, Kelly was ordered back to the apartment building for another report of a disturbance.

Upon his arrival, police say he found McGowan yelling and banging on another door.

Kelly told her to calm down while radioing for back up and in response, she allegedly turned around and punched him in the face.

As he made to grab her to place her under arrest two men, later identified as Israel Rivera, 24, and Michael Sweeney, 25, arrived on the scene and approached them, according to police.

He pushed McGowan out of the way to create distance and that is when all three attacked him, police say.

Kelly continued to push the suspects away from him while he radioed for help once again.

McGown then allegedly grabbed him by the throat and attempted to choke him, leaving a cut on his throat.

Kelly, who was losing air due to being choked, grabbed all 3 in “a bear hug” and pushed them back again, police say.

Officer Kyle Whalley and a second officer arrived on the scene and attempted to take the suspects into custody.

Police say McGowan then grabbed Whalley in the groin area causing him to redirect and defend himself.

Several more officers arrived on the scene and took all three into custody.

While being taken away, police say McGowan spit blood in an officer’s face.

All three are facing charges of assault and battery, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Rivera is also facing an outstanding warrant for larceny.

McGowan was released on $290 bail and the men were released on $500 a piece.

All three officers were released from the hospital and are recovering from their injuries at home.

