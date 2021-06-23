OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Three children escaped from an Oxford home where an apparent murder-suicide took place on Tuesday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a 911 call from a woman inside a home on Old Webster Road around 5:20 p.m. and a second phone call from a man who was also inside the home determined they were a couple and that at some point, shots were fired, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

A 13-year-old boy was able to flee the home through a window with a 4-year-old child, Early said.

“The 13 year old was a pretty courageous young kid,” Early continued. “He took the 4 year old in his arms, opened a window, ran out the window to a neighbor’s house. That neighbor also called 911.”

Responding officers found the woman dead in the kitchen from an apparent gunshot wound and a man outside the home also dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Early. Their names have not been released.

He added that it appears the man shot the woman, who is said to be his girlfriend, before shooting himself.

A 3-year-old child remained in the house and was brought to safety by police.

The three children were taken to the Oxford police station, where the Department of Child and Family Services responded.

Early says this appears to be an isolated incident and that they are trying to determine a motive.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

