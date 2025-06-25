GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - Three children were hospitalized after being pulled from the water off Gloucester on Tuesday, officials said.

Officials say on Tuesday, around 7 p.m., Gloucester fire and police responded to the Annisquam Yacht Club for reports that a boater pulled three children from the Annisquam River.

The children, a 5-year-old girl, an 8-year-old boy, and 14-year-old girl, were taken to shore on a private boat. A nurse on the boat performed CPR on one of the children, officials say.

Officials say a preliminary investigation shows the children were swimming at Wingaersheek Beach when the current of the Annisquam River took them away from shore.

As of Wednesday, the 5-year-old girl is in critical condition, the 14-year-old girl is in serious condition, and the 8-year-old boy was released to his parents. Officials say all three are form Lowell.

“The pilot and occupants of the private vessels that intervened in this incident undoubtedly saved the lives of these children,” said Chief Smith. “I want to thank those individuals for their care and attention, which made a real difference. I also want to remind all residents and visitors to be cautious when using Gloucester beaches. Tidal currents can be extremely strong, and they are capable of pulling any swimmer into deeper water.”

